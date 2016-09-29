Edo PDP Rejects Outcome of Poll

saying Result Predetermined, Pre-written to Favour Obaseki of APC

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state has rejected the result of the state governorship election held, Wednesday, September 28, saying the outcome of the poll was prewritten and predetermined to favour the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, against their candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Addressing journalists thursday at the residence of the PDP flagbearer in Benin City, Chairman of the party in Edo state, Chief Dan Orbit said the party decided to convene the conference because of the comments and information at its disposal which suggested the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has conpromised.

He said a pointer to his accusation of the electoral umpire started when they began the process of announcing the results at their state headquarters, and at some point suspended the announcement, only to begin again this morning.

According to him, “But by the information before us, from the feeler from our agents, the figures INEC if parading, there is a wide margin between what our agents, independent observers told us and what INEC is announcing”.

Justifying his claim, Chief Orbit recalled that before the election, the Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare of the Party did raised alarm, alerting the public that APC has written results in nine local government areas which was principally targeted to manipulate the result.

