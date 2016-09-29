Edo Guber: APC Maintains Lead In Results Released So Far

Local Government Area By Local Government Area
LGA: Owan West
Number of registered voters: 54,406
Number of accredited voters: 24,487
APC: 12,862
PDP: 10,132
Total votes cast: 23,290
Rejected votes: 1,002
LGA: Egor
Number of registered voters: 184,296
Number of accredited voters: 49,802
APC: 26,177
PDP: 19,514
Total valid votes cast: 46,728
Rejected votes: 2,811
LGA: Esan North East
Number of registered voters: 74,293
Number of accredited voters: 27,121
APC: 9,130
PDP: 16,220
Total valid votes: 25,747
Rejected votes: 1,197
LGA: Owan West
Number of registered voters: 54,406
Number of accredited voters: 24,487
APC: 12,862
PDP: 10,132
Total votes cast: 23,290
Rejected votes: 1,002
Igueben
Number of registered voters: 42,655
Number of accredited voters: 16,482
APC: 7,802
PDP: 7,560
Total valid votes: 15,506
Rejected votes: 580
Two polling units.
LGA: Uhunmwode
Number of registered voters: 62,987
Number of accredited voters: 21,927
APC: 10,911
PDP: 8,667
Total valid votes: 19,971
Rejected votes: 1,759
…………………………………………………….
Akoko Edo LGA:
APC – 24,545
PDP – 13, 027
Registered Voters – 110,118
Accredited Voters –39,945
Ikpoba Okha LGA:
APC – 33, 469
PDP – 26, 096
Registered Voters – 260,965
Accredited Voters – 55, 348
Etsako West LGA:
APC – 29,199
PDP – 10,843
Registered Voters – 136, 664
Accredited Voters – 45,620
Etsako East LGA:
APC – 18,078
PDP – 12,552
Registered voters – 66, 277
Accredited voters – 33, 032
Etsako Central LGA:
APC – 10, 373
PDP – 8, 827
Registered voters – 43, 049
Accredited voters – 20, 145
Esan Central LGA:
APC – 9, 781
PDP – 10, 180
Registered voters – 50, 603
Accredited voters – 21, 400
Owan East LGA:
APC – 21, 233
PDP – 12, 889
Registered voters – 76, 455
Accredited voters – 36, 271
Owan West LGA:
APC – 12,862
PDP – 10,132
Total Registered Voters: 54,406
Total Accredited Voters: 24,487
Total valid Votes: 23,290
Oredo LGA:
APC – 37,612,
PDP – 30,492.
Vote cast – 73,712.
Valid votes – 69, 401.
Rejected votes – 4,311
Egor LGA:
APC – 26,177
PDP – 19,514
Total Registered Voters: 184,296
Total Accredited Voters: 49,802
Igueben LGA:
APC – 7, 802
PDP – 7, 560
Registered voters: 42, 655
Accredited voters: 16, 482
Uhunmwode LGA:
APC – 10, 911
PDP – 8, 667
Registered voters – 62, 987
Accredited voters – 21, 927
Esan Northeast LGA:
APC – 9,130
PDP – 16,220
Registered voters – 74,293
Accredited voters 27,121
Esan South East:
APC – 9,554
PDP – 11, 466
Registered voters – 66, 698
Accredited voters – 22, 522
Orhionmwon LGA:
APC – 15, 262
PDP – 16, 446
Registered voters – 102, 921
Accredited voters – 34, 270
Esan West LGA:
APC – 13, 114
PDP – 16, 311
Registered voters – 87, 867
Accredited voters – 31, 866
Ovia North East LGA:
APC – 17, 561
PDP – 13, 141
Registered voters – 126, 391
Accredited voters – 33, 664