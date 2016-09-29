Edo Guber: APC Maintains Lead In Results Released So Far

Edo Election

Local Government Area By Local Government Area

LGA: Owan West
Number of registered voters: 54,406
Number of accredited voters: 24,487
APC: 12,862
PDP: 10,132
Total votes cast: 23,290
Rejected votes: 1,002

LGA: Egor
Number of registered voters: 184,296
Number of accredited voters: 49,802
APC: 26,177
PDP: 19,514
Total valid votes cast: 46,728
Rejected votes: 2,811

LGA: Esan North East
Number of registered voters: 74,293
Number of accredited voters: 27,121
APC: 9,130
PDP: 16,220
Total valid votes: 25,747
Rejected votes: 1,197

Igueben
Number of registered voters: 42,655
Number of accredited voters: 16,482
APC: 7,802
PDP: 7,560
Total valid votes: 15,506
Rejected votes: 580
Two polling units.

LGA: Uhunmwode
Number of registered voters: 62,987
Number of accredited voters: 21,927
APC: 10,911
PDP: 8,667
Total valid votes: 19,971
Rejected votes: 1,759

Akoko Edo LGA:

APC – 24,545

PDP – 13, 027

Registered Voters – 110,118

Accredited Voters –39,945

Ikpoba Okha LGA:

APC – 33, 469

PDP – 26, 096

Registered Voters – 260,965

Accredited Voters – 55, 348

Etsako West LGA:

APC – 29,199

PDP – 10,843

Registered Voters – 136, 664

Accredited Voters – 45,620

Etsako East LGA:

APC – 18,078

PDP – 12,552

Registered voters – 66, 277

Accredited voters – 33, 032

Etsako Central LGA:

APC – 10, 373
PDP – 8, 827
Registered voters – 43, 049
Accredited voters – 20, 145

Esan Central LGA:

APC – 9, 781
PDP – 10, 180
Registered voters – 50, 603
Accredited voters – 21, 400

Owan East LGA:

APC – 21, 233
PDP – 12, 889
Registered voters – 76, 455
Accredited voters – 36, 271

Oredo LGA:
APC – 37,612,
PDP – 30,492.
Vote cast – 73,712.
Valid votes – 69, 401.
Rejected votes – 4,311

Igueben LGA:

APC – 7, 802

PDP – 7, 560

Registered voters: 42, 655

Accredited voters: 16, 482

Uhunmwode LGA:

APC – 10, 911
PDP – 8, 667
Registered voters – 62, 987
Accredited voters – 21, 927

Esan Northeast LGA:

APC – 9,130
PDP – 16,220
Registered voters – 74,293
Accredited voters 27,121

Esan South East:

APC – 9,554
PDP – 11, 466
Registered voters – 66, 698
Accredited voters – 22, 522

Orhionmwon LGA:

APC – 15, 262
PDP – 16, 446
Registered voters – 102, 921
Accredited voters – 34, 270

Esan West LGA:

APC – 13, 114
PDP – 16, 311
Registered voters – 87, 867
Accredited voters – 31, 866

Ovia North East LGA:
APC – 17, 561
PDP – 13, 141
Registered voters – 126, 391
Accredited voters – 33, 664

