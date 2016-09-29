Avon HMO Rewards Health Providers for Excellence in Patient Experience and Customer Service

By Martins Ifijeh

In celebration of its third year of growing operations, Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO), recently rewarded four of its Healthcare Providers during their inaugural Annual Provider Services Awards.

The first winner was Avon Medical Services, who have facilities in Surulere and Lagos Island. Enrolees in Lagos and the South West region voted overwhelmingly for Avon Medical Services as being the hospital that gave them the best patient experience and customer service within the region. Avon Medical was also particularly commended for excellent service delivery across all stages of the patient journey. Other winners include Kings Care Hospital, Abuja (for the North Central region), Giwa Hospital, Kaduna (for the North-East & North-West region) and Providence Hospital, Port-Harcourt (for the South-East & South-South region).

During the event, held recently at the Avon HMO Headquarters in Ikoyi, Adesimbo Ukiri, MD/CEO of Avon HMO, said, “Health insurance and managed care organisations are only as good as the services the Hospital provides to the enrolee.” “These four hospitals in particular, as well as the other service-oriented hospitals within the Avon HMO network have been instrumental to our success. We could not have achieved all we did over the last three years without their alignment to our vision of setting new standards in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.”

Ukiri added that recipients of the Provider Service Awards emerged following feedback from their enrolees who are spread across Nigeria.

Dr Adebanjo Oni, Head, Provider Services at Avon HMO said “Our Customer Services team worked closely with our enrolled members, collecting and reviewing feedback from surveys. Careful analysis showed that these hospitals stand out.” “We congratulate them for their efforts and applaud their professionalism. Working together, we know that we will revolutionise the Nigerian healthcare ecosystem.”

Dr Lilian Ekpo, Medical Director, Avon Medical Services, said, “It is gratifying to note that the work we do is appreciated and is being recognised by Avon HMO. Knowing that it is based on patients’ feedback also leaves us with a good feeling. In healthcare we won’t say we are looking for radical innovations like open heart surgeries, taking out and putting back kidneys and the like but you can be assured that every time you come into our hospitals there will be something better to improve the quality of patient experience.”

The Annual Provider Services Awards joins the Avon Incentive Programme, both of which were designed to celebrate the contributions made by healthcare facilities within the HMO’s network to the delivery of high quality services to its enrolled members.