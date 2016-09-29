3,000 Youths to Honour Mimiko at 62nd Birthday

By James Sowole

Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, would be honoured by no fewer than 3,000 young people from across the three senatorial districts of the state on October 3, 2016.

The event, which would hold at the State International Events Center – The Dome, in Akure, also coincides with the maiden state congress of a youth movement in Ondo State, the Orange Youth Network.

The former Governor of Ondo State, Bamidele Olumilua, would be chairman at the event while the Chief Press Secretary to the Ondo State Governor, Eni Akinsola, will deliver a lecture on the topic, “The Man Mimiko.

The Director General of the group, Mr Kayode Ajulo, who disclosed the plan of the youths at a news briefing in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said the congress is to inaugurate the state and local government executives of the organisation.

He said the Orange Network Movement was founded on the political ideology and philosophy of Mimiko.

“Orange Youth Network, a youth movement founded on the ideology and philosophy of Dr Olusegun Mimiko, is aimed at grooming young and emerging leaders to imbibe the culture of hardwork, resilience, perseverance, humility, good governance and modern politics which Mimiko epitomizes,” he said.