Lagos House of Assembly Approves Re-Ordering of 2016 Budget

Lagos State House of Assembly at plenary yesterday re-ordered the 2016 budget of the state by a total of N44.9billion as requested by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Details show that re-ordering from capital expenditure is N21.9billion, while re-ordering from recurrent expenditure amounts to N23billion, totalling N44.9billion.

Funds for the re-ordering were drawn from different Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), in the state to cater for the proposed re-ordering and pumped into other MDAs that needed the funds for critical projects

This brings the total capital expenditure for 2016 budget to N404.3billion and the recurrent expenditure to N258.2billion. However, the total 2016 budget size remains N662.6billion.

The letter from Ambode to the assembly requesting for the re-ordering dated September 3, 2016 was read on the floor of the House on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 and was subsequently committed to the House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget.

The governor said in the letter that the re-ordering is to “enhance efficient delivery of services and world class infrastructure to the people of the state.”

The objectives of the re-ordering as contained in the committee report which was adopted as a resolution of the House includes: rehabilitation of hospitals; relocation of the Milke 12 Market; continuous delivery of light-up Lagos initiative; up-scaling of road construction and rehabilitation to ensure connectivity; maintaining fiscal strategy and sustaining expenditure profiles, while improving capital expenditure ratio to 61:39 from from its present 50:50 and completion of the 1st phase re-modelling of the Emergency Response System as well as upgrading of facilities at Cappa and Ikeja command centres.