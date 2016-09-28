Edo Guber Poll Violence-Free as APC, PDP Trade Words over Inducement of Voters, Hacking of Card Reader

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Contrary to speculations that the governorship election in Edo will be violent, areas monitored so far indicate a peaceful atmosphere devoid of any form of violence.

For instance at Oredo Ward 2, 3 and 4; Ikpoba-Okha Ward 6, 7 and 8 voting was peaceful as security agents were on hand to ensure a hitch-free conduct

In these areas, accreditation and voting started at about 8.00am and 9.00am.

At about 9.30am, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Godwin Obaseki arrived as his Oredo Ward 4, unit19 and voted by 10.30.

After casting his vote, Obaseki expressed satisfaction on the conduct of the election. He praised INEC on the innovation of accreditation and voting at the same time.

Obaseki who said he is assured of victory, also showered encomium on security agents for all their efforts at securing the voting process.

The National chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun voted at his Oredo Ward 2 by 10.50am. Speaking with journalists, Oyegun said the turnout was pleasant and about the best.

On the allegation that parties were sharing money to induce voters, he said “when I look the place, I did not see how anyone can give out money to be voted for. Please if they are sharing money, please tell me the place and I will go and take my own share”.

Although voting was smoothly in Ikpoba-Okha, there was a little hitch in the process as a policewoman was allegedly caught collecting money from one of the political parties’ agents and was immediately handed over to her colleagues for prosecution.

Meanwhile at Edo Central Senatorial district, the All Progressives Congress, APC in Edo state has accused the People’s Democratic Party, PDP of plotting the failure of the card read in Esan Central Senatorial District during the Edo governorship election.

The Deputy Director of Campaign Godwin Obaseki Campaign Organization (GOCO), Mr John Osakue, who raised the alarm following series of complaints, said it is part of plot by the PDP to rig the election.

Speaking in Benin City, Osakue said, “The PDP are desperate, they have shown it to us and we know that card readers not working especially in Edo central is their usual plot to rig the election.

“We are getting series of complaints that card readers are not working and yet some persons are voting. This is a plot to disenfranchise the supporters of the APC after substituting some names for their imported thugs

“We have it on good record that they have perfected plans to rig the election in Esan South West as almost all card readers in units are not working.

“We are calling on the INEC to as a matter of urgency to correct the anomaly and call its officials to order as the politics in Edo is not played to favour a party such as the PDP”.