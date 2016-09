Adibe Emenyonu in Benin

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie -Oyegun, is believed to have lost his polling unit to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Wednesday’s governorship election in Edo State.

Although Chief Oyegun party, APC was said to have won the votes in the entire ward 2, he lost in unit 1 where he voted.

While the APC scored 69 votes, the PDP garnered 78 votes.

Details later.