Ambode Throws Weight behind Igbo Day Celebrations

Eromosele Abiodun

As part of Lagos State government’s support for Igbos, the state governor, Akinwumi Ambode, will lead an entourage of government officials to this year’s celebration of Igbo Day in Lagos.

Also, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, will be part of the governor’s high powered entourage expected at the event, signifying a rare show of solidarity with Igbos in Lagos after the 2015 general election that threatened long standing harmonious relationship between Lagos and Igbos resident in the state.

The organisers said Ambode along with the President of Ndigbo Lagos, Prof. Anya O. Anya, would be joint Chief Hosts of the ceremony slated for Sept 29 at the main bowl of the National Stadium, Surulere Lagos.

A statement signed by the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, Dr. Dom Ferguson Okoli stated that former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika and erstwhile Deputy Head of State, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd) would be the chairman and special guest of honour respectively.

According to the statement, the five governors from the South-east geo-political zone will be key note speakers and will also deliver speeches on contemporary issues of serious concern to the South-east geo political zone.

The theme of this year’s celebration, Okoli said, is “Ojemba Chetekwa Ulo” (traveller remember where you come from).

The event is jointly organised by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State chapter and Ndigbo Lagos with active participation of Igbo Speaking Community, Aka Ikenga and Igbo Traders in Lagos state.

Prof. Laz Ekwueme is the Royal Father of the day just as the Director General, Institute of National Transformation, Prof. Vincent Anibogu, will be the officiating minister.

Okoli explained that Igbo Day is celebrated on September 29, every year in remembrance of Igbo sons and daughters who were murdered before, during and after the civil war.

He said some of the activities lined up during the celebration include, a church service, cultural displays among other activities.

Chief Sir Oliver Akubueze and Chief Chris Nweke are the co-chairmen of the 2016 Igbo day celebration.