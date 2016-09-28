AIESEC Alumni Nigeria Holds Omolayole Lecture Series

AIESEC Alumni Nigeria has concluded preparations towards the Omolayole Management Lecture series which has been in existence for over 31 years.

The lecture, according the organisers, will be held tomorrow in honor of Dr. Michael Omolayole, a pioneer president of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management Nigeria (CIPM) from 1968 to 1970, a former Chairman/ Managing Director, Lever Brothers Nigeria Plc now Unilever Nigeria Plc; former Presidential Advisory Committee member and Chairman/Director (past and present) of numerous multinational companies to address contemporary socio-economic issues of national and international concern.

In the statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, “This year, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, Nigeria (CIPM) will host the Lecture, with the theme: ‘Made-in-Nigeria: Vehicle for the Diversification of the economy’, and will have in attendance guest speaker, Mr. Waheed A. Olagunju, who is the acting Managing Director, Bank of Industry (BoI) with guests from diverse sectors of the economy including CEOs of multinationals, financial institutions, SMEs, social entrepreneurs, non-governmental organisations.”

The statement added that the event would take place at the Academy Inn and multipurpose Halls, Plot 6, Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Lagos on September29, 2016, from 3p.m. prompt.