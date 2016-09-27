EGM Trading Platform Facilitates Access to Global Markets

Goddy Egene

Retail and institutional traders and investors in the Nigerian finance space, who have for long craved for an indigenous platform that can provide world class functionality with numerous benefits now have the opportunity following the introduction of the Eagle The Global Markets(EGM) propriety trading platform.

The EGM platform facilitates fast order execution with a depth of analytical tools, to access over 3000 assets, in categories that include equities, commodities, forex and spot metals.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EGM, Mr. Gbite Oduneye, the company is here to stay and holds the interest of Nigerian traders at heart.

He said EGM is offering the highest levels of transparency, ease of transacting and most importantly constant innovation that will lead to client development.

“The company has succeeded in eradicating the bureaucracy in trading global markets in the sense that it doesn’t have to put pressure on the foreign exchange (FX) because all global market trades through its platform are done in Naira. It gives more value to the Naira because more people will have to look for it to trade global markets,” he said.

Oduneye disclosed that within just three months in Nigeria, EGM has over 600 active trading clients that qualified to trade on their platform.

. “About 50 percent of trading applications were declined because we are ensuring we do the right things –including Know Your Customer and other regulatory checks because in the long run, it will pay-off. The reason for all necessary check on trading applications is for us to ensure best practice. This is what most of our competitors have not done,” Oduneye said..

He added that among others, the advantages of the EGM platform include: include: two platforms (one web based with no need for downloads); customizable ECN based accounts; Naira platform that eliminates need for currency conversion in deposits and withdrawals; competitive spreads; analysis support (trade of the day); platform support (Webinars every Friday); trading support through weekly classes,; convenient and fast deposit and withdrawal process; IOS and Android apps for mobile trading; dedicated account managers; industry leading education modules; easy access to promotions and market analysis via social media and experienced staff; and PAN African brand with focus on developing African traders.

Oduneye also assured potential clients that global industry standards would be applied in the client onboarding process, adding that the advent of EGM sets a milestone, standing as the first Pan-African brand to offer such an opportunity to Nigerian clients who previously, had to face the hassles of operating a United State dollar denominated account, in other to access even less attractive markets.

.Also speaking, Head of Market Analysis and Education at EGM, Kola Adebayo, said: “We have developed a curriculum that is meant to aid clients in growing organically, to become sound in market analysis and streamlined to help them achieve their corporate or individual financial goals.”