Allardyce Nabbed in Undercover Sting, Steps Down as England Manager

Sam Allardyce has left his position as England manager by mutual consent after just one game in charge of the national team.

Allardyce was filmed advising undercover journalists on how to circumvent rules against third-party ownership, according to UK’s Daily Telegraph.

Video accompanying the report shows Allardyce meeting twice with journalists posing as representatives of a Far East agency who were interested in bypassing rules from the Football Association and FIFA.

“You can still get around it. I mean, obviously, the big money’s here,” Allardyce fondly called ‘Big Sam’ said on the video, while also calling the regulations “ridiculous.”

A statement from the FA read: “The FA can confirm that Sam Allardyce has left his position as England manager. Allardyce’s conduct, as reported today (yesterday), was inappropriate of the England manager.

“He accepts he made a significant error of judgment and has apologised. However, due to the serious nature of his actions, The FA and Allardyce have mutually agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

“This is not a decision that was taken lightly but The FA’s priority is to protect the wider interests of the game and maintain the highest standards of conduct in football. The manager of the England men’s senior team is a position which must demonstrate strong leadership and show respect for the integrity of the game at all times.”

Martin Glenn, England FA boss said, “‘A very difficult 24 hours. In the light of the media allegations that we’ve seen, we’ve concluded and Sam’s agreed that his behaviour’s been inappropriate and frankly not what is expected of an England manager, discussing a range of issues from potential contraventions of FA rules through to personal comments that frankly just don’t work when you’re the manager of England.”