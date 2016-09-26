TECNO Mobile Expands Beyond Africa with the Release Of Phantom 6 and Phantom 6 Plus

Taking its first official step into the international scene, mobile technology giant, TECNO Telecom launched its flagship devices the Phantom 6 and Phantom 6 Plus, on the 25th of September 2016 at one of the most beautiful locations in the world, the prestigious Armani Hotel located in BurjKhalifa, Dubai.

There were more than 80 local and international media present at the launch to witness the growth of TECNO Telecoms. Among the prominent international media, theAl Khaleej,Emirates News – Dubai, One TV, theGulf News,Deutsche Presse-Agentur DPA (German News Agency) and Xinhua News Agency – Dubai Bureau,broadcasted the international product launch live. Other notable guests at the event included Kimura Makoto, General Manager of SONY; Jeremy Doutte, CEO of Jumia; Arthur Wang, Senior Director Corporate Sales International of MediaTek; Martin Kariithi, Manager Android Partnerships for Google (West Africa) and other business partners of TECNO Telecoms. Interestingly also, popular TV personalities Mercy Aigbe and VJ Adams were also present at the event.

The global partners of TECNO Mobile

The dynamic mobile multinational has done well for mobile phone consumers in Africaover the last ten years. Their customized product lines focus on how to meet the needs of consumers and how to effectively serve them. After 10years of operations in Africa, TECNO has become one ofthe leadingmobile phone manufacturersacross the world.In 2006, TECNO entered the Africa mobile market sphere and in its 10 years stay, they have deliveredseveral high-end devices like smartphones, smart-bands and tablets with the aim of making high-end mobile devices readily available to consumers across every emerging market of the world.

In the last decade, mobile phone penetration rate in Africa has risen from 6% to 80% and TECNO Mobile being a major driver of this development is already servicing over 35 African countries while currently retaining the largest market share of 41.1% and 31.1% in Tanzania and Nigeria respectively.Mr. Vane Ni, Deputy General Manager and Global marketing lead at TECNO Mobile said,“we are proud of what we have been able to achieve in Africa so far and we are confident that the time is right for us to duplicate the same success across other emerging markets. When we arrived Africa 10 years ago, very few people would have thought that we would grow so fast to control the largest market share of 25.3% across six major African markets – Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Cameroon and Ethiopia”.

Today, TECNO has extended its web to more than 48 countries of the world, across the Middle East, South East Asia and South America – this has made them one of the mobile brands to reckon with, not just in Africa but alsoglobally, while serving about 2.5 billion consumers, which is 35% of the world’spopulation.

The Market share of TECNO all over the world

“Never say it, show it.”

Kimura Makoto, Sony General Manageron the partnership between TECNO and SONY

The new Phantom 6 wears an ultra slim design with premium chamfered edges, spotting the TECNO brand’s first dual rear camera technology- a high definition combination of 13 mega pixel fixed-focus and 5 mega pixel auto-focus cameras with LED flash.

The dual back camera of Phantom 6

Taunted by some analysts as the slimmest smartphone with dual rear cameras, the Phantom 6 stomachs an expanded internal storage space – powered by 3GB RAM for smoother operations with 32GB ROM leg room, expandable to 128GB. TECNO Phantom 6 enjoys improved processor speed at 2.0GHz, MediaTek’sHelio P10 chipset.

“The TECNO Phantom 6 gives mobile consumers better stability, speed and possibly the best camera experience on mobile phone,”says Mr AttaiOguche, TECNO Deputy Marketing Lead, Nigeria

The fastest Deca-core smartphone

Also unveiled at the launch was the TECNO Phantom 6 Plus, the mobile maker’s latest phablettargeted particularly at the Middle-East mobile consumers. TECNO Phantom 6 Plus flauntsan impressive 6.0-inch IPS touch display and hosts the mobile brand’s first tri-fold security combination (fingerprint, eye scanner and Trustlook antivirus). TECNO Phantom 6 Plus also boasts the latest MediaTekHelio X20 Deca-core chipset, making the super-smartphoneone of the fastest mobile phones in the market.

“Mobile consumers in Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt and other top mobile markets in emerging economies have not seen anything like the Phantom 6 plus. This smartphone took three years in the making and the global expertise of over five hundred engineers to deliver right on schedule,” says TECNO global marketing lead, Vane Ni

TECNO Mobile customizes its devices based on different consumers’ preferences and the Phantom Series, which embodies the best of technological advancements yearly is expected to impress smartphone consumers across different emerging markets. The customized Phantom 6 and Phantom 6 Pluswill most possibly appeal to international consumers.