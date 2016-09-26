Officer, Three Soldiers Killed in Boko Haram Ambush, Mine Explosions

19 others injured, 3 terrorists killed

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Nigerian military has lost an officer and three soldiers with 19 others, including three members of vigilante groups, in a Boko Haram terrorists ambush and landmine explosions in parts of Borno State, North-East.

The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Col. Sani Usman, who confirmed this in a statement, said that the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on administration patrol from Maiduguri on Monday, encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and ambush between Miyanti and Dareljamal part of the state.

Hesaid that the ambush was cleared and three Boko Haram terrorists were killed by the troops.

Usman said the troops also recovered a machine gun, AK-47 rifle and some quantity of ammunition.

“Unfortunately, we lost an officer and three soldiers, while 16 soldiers and three Civilian JTF members sustained injuries during the encounter,” he stated.

He also said that the two vehicles that entered the IED were badly damaged.