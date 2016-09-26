Biafra: Court Finally Recuses Self from Trial of IPOB Leader

Denies personal interest in matter

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court hearing the case of alleged treason and felony against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has finally given in to demands by the defendants that the court recuses itself from the case following

various accusations of bias and lack of confidence in the court.

Trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, on Monday announced that he was withdrawing from the case on the grounds of a petition against him at the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Consequently, the judge said he is returning the case file to the Chief Judge to be reassigned to another judge.

When the case was called up, Kanu’s counsel, Chuks Muoma, informed the court about a petition before the National Judicial Council against his rulings.

In the petition the defendants are requesting that the judge be investigated over what they alleged to be conflicting rulings Justice Tsoho gave on a motion for the protection of witnesses to be called by the prosecution.

Kanu, in the petition written on his behalf by one Ifeanyi Ejiofor, accused Justice Tsoho of breaching the judicial oath by taking an oral application from the Federal Government on a matter he had already ruled on.

Mouma further advised that in the interest of justice to all parties, the judge should return the matter to the chief judge of the Federal High Court.