NFF Chief Hails Monimichelle over Siasia Stadium Turf

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has given a pat on the back to Monimichelle over the state of the art pitches it is constructing in the country.

Pinnick who spoke after inspecting the on-going job at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa was also full of praises for the Bayelsa State government for moving to get the stadium turf back to a playable condition.

In his words: “I must commend Monimichelle for bringing the latest and safest artificial turf approved by FIFA to Nigeria. I also must give Bayelsa State government kudos for embarking on the project and giving it to a competent indigenous firm. This is what other states should emulate because of our terrain. There is so much rain in this part of the world and what we need is the kind of turf Monimichelle is installing.”

He stressed that he looks forward to playing first at the new turf alongside his executive committee members.

“I want to come back to Yenagoa as soon as possible to play here. I hope the project is completed in record time. I want the NFF and the rest of the world to play here during our extra ordinary congress and after that I will get the federation’s Technical Committee to endorse it for the Super Eagles,” Pinnick said.

The NFF boss also had kind words for a former board member of the soccer federation, Dr Peter Singabele who he described as a worthy son of Bayelsa and a football buff with integrity.

CEO of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe, on his part assured the NFF boss that his company will continue with the good job it is doing in Nigeria stadia, stressing that the mission of his outfit is to eradicate bad pitches not only in Nigeria but the whole of Africa.

“From what we are doing, the turf will be as dry as a desert even when it rains heavily as it does always in the Niger Delta region. And we have a Limonta product that is safe and lush green. Our pitch here is made with cocoa-nut fiber and cork which makes it look like a natural turf.

“It is cool and players enjoy playing on it. The Super Eagles did attest to this much when they played at the Karkanda Stadium in Katsina, a pitch that was installed by us,” Egbe observed with pride.

The Samson Siasia Stadium has not been hosting football matches over the years because of the poor condition of the pitch.