New Oba of Benin to Emerge October 20

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Benin Traditional Council has announced October 20, 2016, as the new date for the coronation of Crown Prince Ehenede Erediauwa, Edaiken N’Uselu as the new Oba of Benin.

This was disclosed wednesday by the Chairman of the Coronation Planning Committee, Prof. Gregory Akenzua, the Enogie of Evbobanosa, who addressed journalists at the palace ground in Benin City, Edo State.

He said the earlier date for the coronation, September 26, 2016, was changed due to the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the date for the governorship election in the state which was originally scheduled for September 10, 2016, is now September 28, 2016.

Following the announcement of the new coronation date, Akenzua said: “The Edaiken N’Uselu will now depart finally from Uselu to Eko-Ohae on October 8, 2016. His Royal Highness will normally perform some important ceremonies connected with the coronation everyday for 7to10 days prior to the day of his final departure from Uselu.

“We like to inform the public that from the day the Edaiken N’Uselu leaves Uselu for Eko-Ohae, the use of Coral Beads by those who are normally entitled will be restored and the current use of “Omo N’Orhue” (white beads) will be discontinued. Furthermore, burial ceremonies are prohibited throughout the period of the coronation process.”

He further urged members of the media who intend to cover the ceremony to avail the palace with the identities of their representatives for proper identification.

Other palace chiefs at the briefing were the Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Edebiri; the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, and other top palace chiefs.