Wikki Coach Won’t Give up on NPFL Title Dream

Head Coach of Wikki Tourists, Abdul Maikaba, has declared he will not throw in the towel in the title race of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this season.

The Bauchi Tourists hurled themselves into the title race on Sunday following a 1-0 victory over Rivers United at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Maikaba believes the win over the Port Harcourt club on Sunday is the catalyst that will propel his side to unlikely success in the NPFL.

“We had planned to score (early) but also knew we could score at any time (during the game).

“My boys were patient and continued putting pressure on the opponents.

“Wikki still has the chance to win the league because mathematically, with two matches to go, we still have a chance as we are just three points behind the leaders, Enugu Rangers.

“We have a better goals difference compared to Rangers so if they lose an away game, we will be tied with them on points but we need to win our last two matches,” he reasoned yesterday.

Wikki Tourists will face Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in Ibadan in their penultimate league game of the season on September 25 before rounding off their campaign with a fixture against Sunshine Stars in Bauchi on October 2.

Wikki is currently in third place on the NPFL standings with 54 points from 34 matches.

However, Rivers United’s Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma, has warned his players to concentrate on themselves in their final two league games of the season.

United will fall short in their aspirations of winning the NPFL title at the first time of asking even if they win their next two matches of the season, as long as Enugu Rangers win theirs but Eguma insisted that his charges must hold up their own end of the deal first by beating Abia Warriors and Akwa United in their final games of the season.

“At this stage of last season, Dolphins, my former club was last on the table and almost everybody, including most of our fans felt we would be relegated.

“We all saw how it ended (Dolphins escaped the drop on the final day of the season following a 2-2 draw with Shooting Stars) and it was made possible because I am a positive person that never loses hope in any venture I go into.

“I agree that we no longer have our destiny in our own hands but it will not be wise to concentrate on what (the current NPFL leaders, Enugu Rangers) do in their next two league games.

“This is football where it is never over until it is over.

“The most important thing now is to try to win our next two games against Abia Warriors and Akwa United.

“These games will be very difficult as Abia Warriors are currently fighting against relegation while Akwa United is a very good side and we will playing that game away from home,” he warned.

Rivers United is currently in second place on the NPFL table with 56 points from 34 matches.