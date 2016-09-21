Oba of Benin’s Coronation Fixed for Oct 20

By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Benin Traditional Council has announced October 20, 2016 as new date for the coronation of His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Ehenede Erediauwa, Edaiken N’Uselu as the new Oba of Benin.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Chairman of the Coronation Planning Committee, HRH, Prof. Gregory Akenzua, Enogie of Evbobanosa, who addressed journalists at the palace ground Benin City.

He said the earlier date for the coronation, Monday 26th September, 2016, was changed due to the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the date for the governorship election in Edo state which was originally scheduled for Saturday 10 September, 2016, was now moved to Wednesday 28th September, 2016.

Following the announcement of the new coronation date, HRH Akenzua said: “ The Edaiken N’Uselu will now depart finally from Uselu to Eko-Ohae on the 8th of October, 2016. His Royal Highness will normally perform some important ceremonies connected with the coronation everyday for 7-10 days prior to the day of his final departure from Uselu.

“We like to inform the general public that from the day the Edaiken N’Uselu leaves Uselu for Eko-Ohae, the use of coral beads by those who are normally entitled will be restored and the current use of “omo n’orhue” (white beads) will be discontinued. Furthermore, burial ceremonies are prohibited throughout the period of the coronation process”.