Navy Tests Physical Fitness, Holds Quarterly Route March

Chiemelie Ezeobi

About 1,000 personnel of the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), recently held their quarterly 10kilometre route march in Lagos, which saw them walk from their base at Apapa to Costain Roundabout and back to the base.

The 10km march, which was targeted at keeping personnel fit for military duties, was a prelude to show the level of preparedness of the navy and was also targeted at fostering espirit de corps and providing an avenue to deter criminalities in the command’s area of responsibility.

The personnel had first assembled as early as 6 am at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Quorra parade ground before they walked as far as Costain and back to base.

On hand to build morale was the navy band, whose rhythm buoyed the personnel to chant morale-inducing songs whilst the walk lasted.

After the troops rendezvoused back at the parade ground, an officer still took them through various exercises before they dispersed.

After the exercise routines, the FOC NAVTRAC, Rear Admiral Ifeola Mohammed, mounted the podium to address the troops.

He said, “This is the third Quarter Route March and it’s a show of selfless service willingness to desire continuation offer credible service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I congratulate you for turning out cheerfully to to us proud. Route marches are organized in Nigeria as a show of our commitment to continuously defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria as a a means of reassuring the general public that we are willing and ready to defend them at any point in times of either peace, insurgency and situations of war.

“Throughout the route march, everyone conducted themselves well. There was no molestation of civilians. I saw women with children who tried to cut through the ranks but the internal security and personnel merely told them to leave.”