Edo Poll: INEC Re-engages PDP, APC, Other Stakeholders

By Iyobosa Uwugairen with agency report

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to hold another interactive session with stakeholders in Benin City on Thursday over the rescheduled Edo governorship election.

NAN quoted the Deputy Director of Publicity and Voter Education of INEC, Mr Nick Dazang, as saying that the aim of the forum was to address concerns arising from the postponement of the election from Sept. 10 to Sept. 28 based on security advice.

“The session will also be used to address reactions and assuage the anxieties of stakeholders,’’ he said.

Dazang said that 1,925,105 registered voters were expected to participate in the election.

“Total number of registered voters remains the same as issued on August 11—30 days to the election as demanded by law. However, distribution of PVCs (Permanent Voter Cards) is on-going as directed by the commission in all states of the federation”, the INEC spokesman added.

Asked if the commission was considering reshuffling personnel for the poll, Dazang said he was not aware of that.

He added that the commission was not aware of any of those recruited and trained for the poll changing interest on participating in the exercise.

“We do not have any report to that effect. What INEC is doing now is to re-engage with the stakeholders, particularly the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), security agencies and others. We appreciate that there could be such fear by the ad hoc staff. So, what we are doing is to re-engage with the stakeholders. We are re-engaging to reassure them based on the assurance given to us by security agencies that the same level of security that they assured us is still in place”, he said