Edo APGA Disowns Governorship Candidate

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said it has passed a vote-of-no confidence on it governorship candidate, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, in the September 28 election, adding that it has withdrawn its support for him.

In a statement signed by the state APGA Chairman, Godfrey Ehizokhale Ehimhen and state Secretary, Aifuobhokhan Emmanuel, respectively, the party said it had been watching all the actions, inactions, commissions and omissions of the candidate, which amounted to anti-party activities.

The statement further stated that since Onaiwu resigned as the Director-General, PDP Governors’ Forum less than three months ago and embraced APGA, the members cannot confidently say that they are impressed.

“We the stakeholders of APGA in Edo State after a brainstorming session, assessment and re-assessment of your activities in a meeting held at the instance of the state chairman and executive, have unanimously resolved to withdraw our support for your aspiration and channel our energy and time towards other political ventures.”

According to the statement, the decision by the party to withdraw it support is principally predicted on five reasons.

These according to them are: “Slapping of the state Chairman of the party in the presence of the local government Chairmen and Edo South Vice Chairman.

“Embarrassing the Uhunmwode APGA chairman by forcing him out of your house, stating that you do not recognise him in that position. Others are that you have been administering the APGA gubernatorial campaign in your house as a personal, family business instead of party business.

“On the basis of these indisputable facts, we have concluded and resolved to withdraw our support and loyalty for you as a person, and secure our loyalty to our party APGA”.

The statement however, warned all members of the party ahead of the forthcoming Edo governorship election to play by the rules to avoid sanctions.

Reacting, Onaiwu described the statement as laughable and show of ignorance.

Onaiwu, who wondered on which authority they are basing their expression of vote-of-no confidence, added that those involved have been expelled from the party by the national body of APGA.

The national chairman of the party, Victor Oye, had at the weekend issued a statement where he announced the setting up of a 20-man ad hoc committee to oversee the affairs of the party in Edo State until after the September 28, 2016 rescheduled election; a development he stated, was sequel to anti-party activities by members of the executive.

With this, the APGA governorship candidate, therefore urged all supporters of APGA to stay resolute and not be distracted by baseless rumours and gimmicks by some greedy people.