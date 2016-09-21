Banire Advises APC Not to Tamper with Ondo Primary

*Says appeal report lacks logic legally, politically

By Olawale Olaleye

National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Muiz Banire, SAN, has written a strongly worded letter to the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, over the appeal panel’s report on the Ondo State governorship primary of the party, saying the report was bereft of logic and facts, both legally and politically.

Banire subtly warned the party leadership not to accede to the recommendations of the panel because it held grave consequences in all ramifications, especially on the integrity of the committee that conducted the election and led by the Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar.

“In summary, I recommend the rejection of the recommendations of the Appeal Committee and the dismissal of the petitions as same are lacking in merit,” Banire said in the five-page letter.

According to him, beyond the legal evaluation of the matter, “political exigency does not support nullification of the election or revisit of the procedure of conducting same as they create more bitterness than can ever be imagined.

“Apart from occasioning waste of scarce resources, both human and material resources in this period of austere economy of the nation, it will also constitute serious indictment on the integrity of the members of the Electoral Committee, whose efforts had been generally commended by all and sundry including both the NWC and even the Appeal Committee.

Politically speaking, he was of the view that “It would be grave disincentive to others, who would be saddled with such responsibilities in future. Thus, both legally and politically, it is unwise to toe the path of the Appeal Committee’s recommendations as even courts of law do not tamper with election results lightly. A most recent example is the Kogi election petition results upheld by the Supreme Court few hours ago.”