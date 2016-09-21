Army: Over 2m Captives Freed from Boko Haram

By Paul Obi in Abuja

The Nigerian Army in Wednesday said over two million women, children and adult males held captive have been freed from the hands of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The Army explained that the progress was made following a series of coordinated attacks and clearance operations conducted against the terrorists’ camps.

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, stated this in Abuja at an event organised by the Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG) to mark the United Nations World Peace Day.

Buratai, represented by the Chief of Civil Military Relations, Major General Peter John Bojie, said the milestone could not have been achieved without the support of the federal government.

According to him, “The political will, clear presidential directives of President Muhammadu Buhari and backings received from all the tiers of government were responsible for the morale boost witnessed in the military.

“On the whole, all the aforementioned moderate achievements would not have been possible without the support of the government which has been unwavering since Mr. President took over the mantle of leadership.

“Today, the story has changed as the tide has turned against the insurgents. The Nigerian Army in synergy with other sister services and security agencies had liberated captured territories and rescued over 40,000 civilians.

“Over 2 million women, children, including adult males, held captive have been freed from the hands of the terrorist group following a series of coordinated attacks and clearance operations conducted against the Boko Haram camps.”

Speaking, President of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG), Etuk Bassey Williams, said given that “there is no substitute for peace, the commitment of all stakeholders, especially the civil society organisations, in the actualisation of peace is not negotiable.