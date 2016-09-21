Amaechi: FG Committed to Reviving Rail Sector

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday said government was committed to reviving the country’s rail sector so as to remove the overbearing pressure on roads and also aim at making transportation easy and convenient for every Nigerian.

The minister made the disclosure when the members of the Transport Growth Initiative (TGI), led by the former minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, visited his office in Abuja.

Amaechi, while commending Chidoka for the timely visit revealed that there was comprehensive rail master plan aimed at reviving the sector, adding that the project is due to commence in December.

When completed, the movement of cargo and farm products from North to West and South will be easy and will thereby reduce the pressure on the roads, the minister averred.

Amaechi further expressed the desire to attend the transport summit being convened by the former minister, adding that it will be gratifying attending the conference since the administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari is opened to ideas that would enhance and improve development in Nigeria.

In a remark, Chidoka, had stated that he visited the minister to seek collaboration and support for the up coming conference as the ministry of transport is key to the success of the objectives of TGI.

He said transportation was central to the development of any country, hence the need for proper collaboration between the federal government and all other relevant stakeholders in the country and beyond.