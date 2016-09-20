Tompolo Warns Followers, Sympathisers against Negative Tendencies

As he buries father this weekend

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Bereaved ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, has warned his followers not to engange in any criminal act that will jeopardise the relative peace now being enjoyed in the Niger Delta region.

THISDAY learnt that the warning became necessary as the ex-militant leader prepares for the burial of his father, Chief Thomas Ekpemupolo, who died on September 7 at the age of 84 years.

It was gathered that Tompolo has tentatively slated the burial of his father for September 23 at Kurutie and internment the next day at Okerenkoko, both in Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Community sources told THISDAY that the ex-militant leader desired a peaceful transition for his father and wouldn’t want any negative activity to be associated with him and the burial plans.

“He spoke with some of his followers and sympathisers that he wants a peaceful burial for his father and urged them not to engage in any activity that will bring negative attention to him or the process of the burial,” the source who doesn’t want to be named said.

A security source also confirmed that the ex-militant leader, who is also known as (GOC), does not want anything that would bring his name to disrepute as he prepares for the internment of his father.

Chief Ekpemupolo’s Media Aide, Comrade Paul Bebenimibo, confirmed monday that the burial had been fixed for September 23 and 24 at Kurutie and Okerenkoko in Delta State.

He was however silent on the alleged warning by his Boss but simply said “anybody that commits crime will face the consequences alone. If Buhari’s son commits crime, he is the one that will face the music and not his father.”

Bebenimibo noted that there was no need for Tompolo to warn his followers, maintaining that any person that commit any crime will bear the consequence alone.