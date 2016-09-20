Police Intensify Search for Four Landlords Abducted by Armed Militia

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command monday said it had intensified search for the four landlords abducted last Saturday by suspected militia at Isheri, a border community between Lagos and Ogun States.

Already, a team of policemen drafted to effect the rescue includes those from

the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command, the Police Air Wing Command, Ogun State Police Command and the Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Zone 2Police Command, Onikan, Lagos.

THISDAY gathered that about 100 policemen were combing the creeks, just as there is an ongoing serious aerial patrol by the Police Air Wing Command.

Also, an Armoured Personal Carrier (APC) and two patrol vehicles from Lagos and Zone 2 Commands were being manned by heavily armed policemen at the estate, where the four men were kidnapped.

However, residents of the area are still living in fear as the kidnappers have vowed to kill the captives if NI billion ransom placed on the heads of the victims are not paid.

Gunmen suspected to be armed militia had last week Saturday morning stormed Isheri community in military uniforms and kidnapped four landlords who were doing their routine exercise and took them through the bush path to unknown destinations.

In a bid to effect their immediate rescue, the police said they cordoned off the bushes from Isheri to Ikorodu, and other areas.

A private security guard at the area who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “On the fateful day, I saw the men doing exercise, as I was watching, I saw some men in military uniforms.

“They were in mask. They were shooting into the air. The sound of the gun scared us and we all laid down. They took four of them. Two months ago, the hoodlums came to this area and abducted a man.

“The man was released after ransom was paid. The attack was not happening until we cleared a canal that lead to other parts. If we had not cleared the canal, I think the hoodlums would not have access to our area.

“Well, this estate is a big one,I think it was time the government

built a police station in this area.” Another resident, Ahmed Aliu, said: “I was wrestled down by the gunmen. They were heavily armed, so I had no alternative than to obey them. I thank God that I was not taken. “The landlords are still in captivity. The hoodlums have demanded a N1billion ransom and have threatened to kill them if the money is not paid.”

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Iliyasu had on Sunday, visited the affected estate and assured residents of the police readiness to work with the Lagos state command to rescue the victims. The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 2 command, Abdulmajid Ali, said the police were not aware of N1billion ransom demanded by the gunmen.

According to him, “I am not aware of any demand for ransom but we have commenced investigation and we are going to rescue the landlords alive.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Ahmed Iliyasu, was there today and both Lagos and Ogun command are briefing me about the development. We are all out at ensuring that the victims are rescued.”

The residents have called on the Assistant Inspector General Of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command Comprising Lagos and Ogun States Commands to do something about boundary towns between the states as Policemen always give excuse of jurisdiction.