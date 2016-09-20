NCAA Cautions Passengers on Samsung Galaxy Note 7

By Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned Nigerians about the use of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 7, which battery could explode when being charged and warned ‎air travellers not to turn on charge the phone while on-board the aircraft.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Sam Adurogboye, NCAA, said “Consequent upon recent incidents and concerns raised by Samsung about its Galaxy Note 7 devices, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has directed passengers not to turn on or charge these devices on board aircraft.”

The Authority also notified passengers that these phones must not be stowed away in any checked-in baggage.

“NCAA is appealing to the passengers’ responsibilities in relation to ensuring safety and security of air transportation. Importantly, all airlines are hereby advised to emphasise the prohibition of this devices on board during passenger briefings by the cabin crew,” the Authority said.

NCAA also directed that all those responsible for searching or screening checked-in baggage are expected to intensify the procedures to identify possible checked-in Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

Recently Samsung has recalled over 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 devices. The company said this became necessary due to several reported cases of overheating and outright explosion.

However, investigation has traced these problems to charging and the company is limiting battery charging on Galaxy Note 7 devices to prevent inferno.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority therefore calls on all passengers and airline operators to ensure total adherence to this directive as safety and security of air transportation is paramount to the Authority.

NCAA said it had already given out letters with reference, NCAA/DOT/ALL OPS/VOL.1/00716 has been sent to all the airlines and all other stakeholders for strict compliance.