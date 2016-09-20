Jega to Deliver Lecture at Banire’s 50th Birthday

The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, will deliver a lecture at the golden jubilee celebration of Dr. Muiz Banire, (SAN) on October 8.

The lecture is titled: ‘Challenges and Prospects of Sustainable Credible Elections in Nigeria.’

The celebration which will also feature a dinner party to be organised by a committee of friends under the chairmanship of the retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Hon. Justice Emmanuel Ayoola. According to the organisers, the event will hold at Eko Hotel and Suites Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, at 3.30p.m.