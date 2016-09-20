Court Sentences Two to Six Years Jail Term Each

An Oredo Magistrate’s Court, in Benin-City has sentenced one Kingsley Ebose, 25, Happy Okotie, 19, to six years imprisonment each for stealing.

The trial Magistrate, Mrs. Racheal Ogbevoen, convicted the two accused persons after finding them guilty of the two count charge of breaking and entering and stealing filed against him. Egbevoen sentenced the convicts to Six years imprisonment each without option of fine. The police prosecutor, Inspector Patrick Agbonifo, had earlier told the court that the offence was committed on August 25, 2016 at New Benin in Benin. Agbonifo said the convicts did conspire to commit felony on the said date He said they broke into Mrs Tessy Okpebiye’s store at night and stole one Nokia battery, two Samsung galaxy phones, one laptop, cash sum of N17,000, adding that all valued N235.000. He added that the offence contravened sections 516, and 411 of the Criminal Code.

In a similar development, the police in Benin City yesterday arraigned one Joy Omoregie, 43, at Egor Magistrates’ Court in Benin City for allegedly assaulting her neighbour. Police prosecutor, Chuks Nnamdi, said the offence was committed on September 5 , 2016 at No 5, Okunoghae off Edaiken Primary School in Benin. Nnamdi alleged that the accused person did assault Mrs. Prisca Evbidan, the complainant, using fingers to inflict injury on her face and neck. The prosecutor said the offence contravened section 351 of the Criminal Code However, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of assault filed against him. The Chief Magistrate, Mr. William Aziegbemhim, granted the accused person bail with a surety, who is working in a recognised establishment, with N50,000 in like sum. The case was adjourned until November 7,