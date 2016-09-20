Buhari, Osinbajo Make Case for State Police

R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo at the National Economic Council Meeting retreat at the State House Conference in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE

Sheriff Balogun in Abeokuta

President Muhamadu Buhari monday made case for state or community policing to tackle the internal security challenges facing the country.

President Buhari made the call in Abeokuta at the 20th memorial service of the first female industrialist in Nigeria and third Iyalode of Egbaland, Mrs Esther Bisoye Tejuoso.
He was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF), Babachir Lawal.
Buhari rued that the Nigerian Police has not been able to “resolve” the puzzle behind the murder of the matriarch of Tejuoso dynasty 20 years after her killing.

He therefore, called on Nigerians to be more committed to the “unity, security and progress” of the country.

Buhari said the enduring and honest legacies of the nation’s past heroes should inspire the rest of the living to be dedicated to progress and salvage Nigeria from from the current economic recession.

He described Bisoye as a “mentor and shinning light” to many, saying if the nation’s past leaders had the kind of “foresight, uprightness and magerial skills” the late female industrialist had, Nigeria probably would not be having the current economic trauma.

He said the legacies of the third Iyalode of Egbaland is a “reference point for Nigeria,” adding that her “midas touch is needed today” to also get the country’s economy back on the right track.

“If our leaders had demonstrated the foresight, uprightness and managerial skills of Chief Bisoye Tejuoso our economy would have been better.
“Our past leaders refused to save and diversify the economy. Chief Bisoye Tejuoso’s success story in business can serve as a roadmap on how we can come out of recession…
“She rewarded excellence and merit. She was a true heroin and a woman of courage. Her life should propel us to dedicate our lives more to the unity, progress and security of our country,” the President said.

Mrs. Tejuoso, mother of a prominent Egba traditional ruler, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, was said to have been assassinated by 10 gunmen in her Lagos home on the September 19, 1996.

However, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who recalled how the late industrialist gave him N12,000 in 1984 when his rented apartment in Lagos was gutted by fire, said Nigeria with a population of about 170million people cannot be adequately policed from Abuja Central Command.
According to him, “state police or something like community policing is the way to go” to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

Osinbanjo revealed that while there are less than 15,000 cases of conviction in Nigeria regarding criminal offences, they have 2.2million convicted criminals behind bars in the United States of America.

He said by that data on convicted criminals, it is either Nigeria has “more well behaved citizens or there is something wrong with the criminal justice system in the country.”
The vice-president, however, said that the administration justice in Nigeria must be properly looked into while the police should also deploy hi-tech to investigate and unravel crimes and their perpetrators.

  • Olori Magege

    The closer the policing is to the grass -root the more its effectiveness. Locals know themselves and what each person is up to. Even cities do have their police units in advance countries.

  • bbr
  • Mr. A

    Pleasantly surprised to hear this from the quarters it is coming.

  • Dike Victor

    Everything in Nigeria govt all should be restructured ! Without this Nigeria and Nigerians will never see the light of advancement and high progress . Because few pple are using the country for there own business . Look at all youth graduates in Nigeria and look at Dongote ??? One man get full govt support permanently , others are ask to go find jobs .NYSC uses this program to also train graduate for double skills and be independent , given them 500.000 naira each to start up . Nigeria will be a great nation by now . Depending since this program has started called NYSC . But till now govt stand by only one man to profit all like Dongote , was given over concession by govt , too much now he is a billion and the graduate can’t even feed and pay transport to move !! Who is fooling who ? Why not share abit of the wealth of the nation to others ? To also be something !! Why only one man? Do Nigerians live to remain slaves under so called tribal government ! Nigerians should think wise and stop to be scared of the govt !! You got equal right like Dongote !!! Fight for your rights ..