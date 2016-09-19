Traffic Law: Ambode Charges Transport Operators against Contravention

• Inaugurates layby, slip road at Ketu-Alapere

By Gboyega Akinsanmi



Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday charged commercial bus drivers and other transport operators in the state against flagrant contravention of the State Road Traffic Law, 2012.

The governor gave the charge while inaugurating a newly constructed layby and slip road at Ketu-Alapere to end traffic congestion in the axis.

Ambode, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule, at the inauguration of the 700 metre concretised slip road, said it was another mission statement of his administration’s commitment to making life better for residents and investors in the state.

He explained that the new look Alapere-Ketu Layby, was characterised by the construction of a two-lane access road from Iyana Oworo inward Alapere-Ketu that would relieve traffic flow towards Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and Ojodu-Berger axis.

He said provision was also made for pedestrian safety with the integration of a two-metre wide walkway and drainage on one side of the lay-by access inwards Alapere-Ketu, to ensure that vehicular movement is not impeded by pedestrians.

Ambode urged transport unions to educate their members on observation of State Traffic Laws and road etiquette for the safety of all.

He added that the provision of the lay-by will considerably reduce travel time for all motorists therefore, commercial vehicles have no cause to create gridlocks in order to get to their destinations.

Apart from being concretised, the Slip Road also comes with horticulture, artworks, walkways, covered drains and street lights, and is designed to last for at least 25 years.

Earlier in his welcome address, Special Adviser to the governor on Transportation; Prince Anofiu Elegushi had said the project is one of the major interventions along Ketu-Alapere axis.

He said: “Over the last six months, this administration has dedicated considerable resources to the fulfillment of its initiatives of providing basic elements of roads and transport infrastructure. This is because we appreciate the importance of transportation to our national economy.

“This facility has been created to respond to the traffic congestion and gridlock usually occasioned along the axis. There is the multiple layby at Oworonsoki, the car wash layby, the slip road at Olopomeji Road, the clear-view fence, this slip road and the layby located here in Alapere bus stop.”

He stated further that gridlock challenges the Lagosians’ ability “to build a virile economy. We must then provide both human and technological solution to mitigate it.”