One Million Undergraduates Apply for Job Creation Programme – Presidency

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Office of the Vice President has said that about one million undergraduates applied for the N-Power programme introduced by the presidency to create job.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande,‎ said the applicants would be assessed in order to pick the final 500,000 for the two-year volunteer positions.

The statement reads: “Earlier today the Federal Government released a schedule for the next phase of the N-Power Programme, which is the job creation and empowerment initiative of its Social Investment Programme.

“Under the next phase of the programme, candidates will be assessed in phases based on their specific chosen programmes before the final selection.

“Under this phase, applicants are to log in and fill in their phone numbers and surnames as contained in their original application, using their personal profile (which has been opened for every applicant). “In addition, all candidates will be notified by SMS of their assessment the day before.

“All assessments will include some personal questions and other questions testing basic knowledge of English, General Knowledge and Quantitative Reasoning.

“Applicants should also note that they will be tested on other programme-specific questions depending on the programme they applied

for.”