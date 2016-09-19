17th NNPC/Chevron Tennis Clinic Ends in Grand Style

After three weeks of training, the 2016 NNPC/Chevron Junior Tennis Clinic came to an exciting end last Saturday at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan with all the budding stars feeling fulfilled and set to hit the stardom in few years to come.

In an elaborate ceremony attended by tennis players, coaches, fans and top officials of the joint venture partner and sponsor, Chevron Nigeria Limited, the 100 players, who participated in the programme, gave the fans a great display of skills they gained during the programme before they were rewarded with quality gift items by the sponsor.

Addressing the players after the event, the General Manager, Government and Public Affairs of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Deji Haastrup said the oil firm was impressed with the players performance and attitude during the clinic, coordinated by a former Chairman of the Nigeria Cricket Association, Chris Enahoro.

While acknowledging the support of the various organisations and individual, who have jointly contributed to the success of the tennis programme, Mr. Haastrup commended Enahoro for talent discovery project which he hopes in the next few years will transform into star players in the next few years.

From day-one, the high high turn-out of players to the clinic, was a sort of excitement to the the Chevron official who are encouraged with the programmed and promised to continue with the project.

Mr. Haastrup however challenged the participants to improve on the foundation that has been laid for them at the NNPC/Chevron Tennis Clinic.

“In the course of the three weeks that the clinic has lasted, the selected kids have been tutored in various aspects of the game by carefully selected expert trainers, some of whom have played the game at professional level.

“I can therefore say that the participants have been exposed to the necessary basics of tennis, upon which they can build on. I like to congratulate the participants, who have been privileged to be part of this year’s edition. I believe that they will continue to improve on the foundation that has been laid at this clinic”, added Haastrup.