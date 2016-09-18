US, Nigeria Seek Immediate, Peaceful Resolution of Niger-Delta Crisis

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Federal Government has commenced discussions with the United States of America (US) on how to achieve an immediate and peaceful resolution of the conflict in the Niger-Delta through sustainable dialogue rather than resorting to war.

This effort, according to PRNigeria, was part of the highlights of a meeting between the American National Security Adviser (NSA), Ms. Susan Rice and her Nigerian counterpart, Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd.) at the White House, recently.

The two NSAs met at the White House to discuss opportunities to expand cooperation between the United States and Nigeria.

Rice welcomed the progress that Nigeria and its regional partners have made in the fight against Boko Haram, now known as ISIL’s West Africa Province.

She encouraged Nigeria to maintain focus on defeating the group militarily while establishing good governance and providing basic services in liberated areas.

The duo also discussed the urgent need for international collaboration to support the Government of Nigeria’s response to the humanitarian emergency in northeast Nigeria.