Tackle Economic Recession Urgently To Save Nigerians From Hardship

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

National Vice President South-South of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Simeon Okah has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently tackle the problems of economic recession and save Nigerians from further hardship.

He observed that the poverty level in the country is so high now and needed to be tackled with dispatch to save the people from further misery and avoidable deaths.

Okah, who is also the presiding Bishop of Flock of Christ Mission Inc. made the plea weekend at the swearing-in of newly approved and elected officers of Delta State Chapter of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) led by Bishop Kingsley Enakirherhi, at Jesus Dominion Mission Inc. Airport Road, Warri.

He urged the Federal Government to listen to the cries of Nigerians by doing what is right and save the country from degenerating into a state of chaos resulting from excruciating hardship confronting them.

“Let them see how they can address the issue of poverty. There are too much complains in the land. They should address the issues for which they are voted in.

“Samething goes to those who have suggestions to help out of economic recession, they should speak out. Nobody should keep quiet. Anybody who has something to suggest, stop murmurings and speak out with the spirit of love and maturity”, he counselled.