Senator Sani Asks Cadets Not to Dent Police Image

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign and Local Debts, Senator Shehu Sani has urged Nigerian police cadets undergoing training at Police Academy, Wudil in Kano to avoid corrupt practices and any act capable of denting the image of the Force.

He spoke in Kano on Sunday when he visited Kaduna indigenes undergoing training at the institution, and appealed to cadet officers to change the current perception of the Nigeria Police by the society.

Sani, who is representing Kaduna central, said: “As cadets, you have the duty to change the perception of the society on Nigeria police as time has passed when the police is for those who cannot make it academically.

“You cannot expect the society to respect you when you subscribe to corruption. You are academics, scholars and at the same time policemen.

“Your thinking and strategy should be far advanced. So you must move from the mentality of Native Authority police”.

“I will make sure I draw the attention of the government to take the issue of Police training seriously because the Academy is for all of us.”