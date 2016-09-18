Recession: FG Not Resting on Oars to Address Challenges, Says Amaechi

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has said the federal government is not resting on its oars to address the present economic challenges being faced by Nigerians.

In a statement signed by Mrs. Yetunde Sonaike, the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, on behalf of the minister said the current economic recession experienced in the country will soon be over.

The minister, who addressed staff members of the ministry at a town-hall meeting, therefore encouraged them to be optimistic as government is not resting on its oars to address the present challenges facing the country.

Amaechi urged the entire staff members to have a change of attitude by being punctual to the office and be diligent in their duties.

He also disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari is extremely concerned about the current situation in the country and he is making concerted efforts to bring solution to the country’s perennial problems.

The minister was optimistic that the current economic recession experienced in the country will soon be over; he therefore encouraged the staff members to be optimistic as government is not resting on its oars to address the present challenges facing the country.

The statement read: “In the area of staff welfare, Amaechi stressed that the welfare of staff is paramount as this would motivate and boost their morale for better productivity.

“He buttressed the need for staff members to be trained and re-trained, adding that it is “the priority of the government to embark on staff training as this would enhance the performance of staff on their duty post.”

The minister also enjoined the staff members to advance themselves in the area of Information Technology (IT) to be able to make use of computers and internet facilities at their disposal.

He also enjoined them to be law abiding and adhere to the Civil Service Rules and Regulations in order to enhance service delivery, adding that the government is committed to providing enabling environment and necessary tools that would enhance efficient performance.