Military Pensioners Demand 24 Months Unpaid Pensions

Segun Awofadeyi in Bauchi

Retired military officers in the country under the aegis of the Nigerian Legion have demanded that the federal government settle their outstanding 24 months’ pensions.

The Bauchi state chairman of the legion, Captain Musa Yakubu (rtd.), made this call during their 2016 national annual general meeting held in Bauchi on Sunday.

He requested both the federal and state governments to also provide the retired officers with plots of land and farm implements so that they could engage in mechanized farming for the rest of their lives.

Yakubu who claimed to have served in the army under the direct supervision of the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, when he was a military general in 1979, noted that soldiers were more disciplined in the past which was the reason they successfully completed their service to the nation with integrity.

He condemned the unruly behaviour being exhibited by some serving officers now who belittle themselves by collecting token sums of money from motorists at road blocks and check points lamenting that the acts do not only besmirch the reputation of the army but portray them as paupers.