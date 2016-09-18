IKheanacho Shines for Man City, Iwobi for Arsenal

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his third scored twice on his first league start as champions consecutive goal this season and Leicester City downed Burnley 3-0.

provided an assist as Manches- Everton remain two points back in second ter City extended their winning place after Ronald Koeman’s side came from streak after a 4-0 thumping of behind to beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at Goodison

Bournemouth. City are top of the table with 15 Park. Boro took a 21st-minute lead when Everton

the Netherlands crashed and sustained concussion during the Olympics – was not part of the Paralympic course.

Golbarnezhad’s death is the first in- competition fatality at a summer/winter Olympics or Paralympics since Danish cyclist Knud Enemark Jensen in the 100km team time trial at the 1960 Rome Games.

A statement by the Iranian Paralympic Committee read: “It is difficult for us to announce this sad news but, with immense regret, we have to say Sarafraz Bahman Golbarnezhad, Iranian cycling champion, has died after an accident while racing in competition in the 2016 Paralympics.

“He was an exemplary Paralympic sports- man who, with love and energy, tried his best to promote the name of Iran and to make all of us proud and at the end he gave his life for this.

“All members of the Iranian cultural and sports camp here express condolences to his family and the Iranian nation. The name of Bahman Golbarnezhad will be inscribed in the proud history of Iranian Paralympics.”

￼￼points from five matches with a +11 goals differ- ence. Iheanacho scored his second league goal this season after 25 minutes, before he provided an assist for Raheem Sterling to get City’s third goal on 48 minutes.

It has been unforgettable two weeks for the 19-year-old Nigeria striker, who has scored in the four games he has featured in that period. Iheanacho was the match winner for Nigeria in an AFCON qualifier against Tanzania on September 4, before he grabbed the match winner for City in the Manchester Derby.

He will then net his first UEFA Champions League goal against German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach at The Ettihad.

In another Premier League game, compatriot Alex Iwobi was credited with two assists as Ar- senal won 4-1 at Hull City. It looked like Iwobi had scored his first league goal for the season when Arsenal went in front after 17 minutes, but the goal was later credited to Alexi Sanchez with Iwobi the provider. Iwobi also assisted in Theo Walcott’s goal after 55 minutes.

Elsewhere, Everton climbed to second by beating Middlesbrough, while Islam Slimani

goalkeeperMaartenStekelenburgpalmedGeorge Friend’s cross into his own net as he was chal- lenged by Alvaro Negredo. But Gareth Barry marked his 600th Premier League appearance with an equaliser while Seamus Coleman and Romelu Lukaku completed the comeback before half-time.

Leicester climbed to ninth place after Slimani put paid to Burnley at the King Power Stadium. The Algeria striker was making his league debut after his £28 million transfer from Sporting Lisbon. He scored a pair of headers either side of half- time, nodding in a Christian Fuchs free-kick in first-half injury time and then heading home from strike partner Jamie Vardy’s flick. Ben Mee’s own goal from Riyad Mahrez’s cross completed the scoring in the 78th minute.