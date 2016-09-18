Global Sweetheart! Facebook Founder, Mark Zuckerberg Craves for An Encore

“The great and recurrent question about abroad is, is it worth getting there,” asked Rose Macaulay, British poet and novelist. Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, knows better, even as you read. He had the time of his life in Nigeria and judging from his body language, he was not prepared to leave the shores of the country early that time. Its no longer a hot button news that the Facebook founder and 7th richest man in the world, Mark Zuckerberg, met with Nollywood celebrities and media personalities in Lagos, last month.

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru-Demuren, Kunle Afolayan, Basketmouth, Rita Dominic Yemi Alade, Florence ‘DJ Cuppy’ Otedola, Stephaine Okereke-Linus and others were present. According to news doing the rounds, Mark is planning to come to Nigeria anytime soon. He loves Nigeria and Nigerian celebrities. Interestingly, however, Kunle Afolayan, movie director, urged Mark Zuckerberg to help create an avenue for Nigerian filmmakers to make money through the social network. Afolayan, whose films have over time been heavily pirated, told the fifth richest man in the world that he’d be considered a hero if Facebook can make it possible for movie practitioners to monetise their works.

“If there is an opportunity for an app on Facebook where you put up content like Youtube is doing and the amount of follows and views can earn one money, that will make you superman.”Afolayan’s “superman” expression elicited rapturous laughter from those present while they conversed, after which Zuckerberg assured him that his suggestion would be considered. “It’s something we are thinking about”, the Facebook CEO said. Also, famous DJ Cuppy, who spent time with the Facebook founder, said “What An Inspiring Day… Got To Spend Some Time With The Man Himself @Zuck ???? Thanks So Much @Facebook”