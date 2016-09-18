FN1: Rosberg on Singapore GP Pole, HamiltonThird

Nico Rosberg took a stunning second practice session on Friday because pole position at the Singapore of a technical problem and struggling to get Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton a good lap in before that.

was demoted to third by Red First qualifying went better for Hamilton – he Bull's Daniel Ricciardo. Hamil- was fourth quickest, 0.15secs quicker than ton was a massive 0.704 seconds slower than Rosberg but the German was faster in the

Rosberg after a difficult qualifying session, befitting what has been a troubled weekend throughout. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took fourth ahead of Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen.

The Finn’s team-mate Sebastian Vettel will start last after a technical problem as Jenson Button starts 13th. Rosberg’s was a remarkable performance – he has surely never been as superior to Hamilton when both have been gunning for pole.

For his part, Hamilton has looked out of sorts all weekend, missing half of the second session, again on the first runs in the top 10 shoot-out and then he made a mistake on the entry to Turn One on his final lap.

It was in some ways reminiscent of Hamil- ton’s weekend at the European Grand Prix in Baku in June, when he crashed out of qualifying and lined up 10th.

However, it later emerged that his car may have had a problem – Mercedes’ data was showing it was producing less aerodynamic downforce than Rosberg’s, which would explain the lack of grip.

At least this time he starts close to the front, but unless Rosberg makes a poor start – a Mercedes weakness at times this season – Hamilton will find it difficult to beat his team-mate, whom he leads by two points in the championship.