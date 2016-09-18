Envoy Recommends Korea’s Devt Model to Sokoto

The model adopted by South Korea to develop its rural areas can be applicable to Nigerian communities if certain variables are put in place for greater good of the people, the country’s ambassador to Nigeria, Noh Kyu-Duk, has said.

Speaking when he visited Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the envoy said South Korea achieved important milestones in nationhood when it introduced the ‘Saemul Undong’ (New Community) movement in the 70s.

“This model is a drive for self-support based upon the principles of diligence, self-reliance and cooperation. It achieved a lot of success because it did away with poverty and importantly closed the gap between cities and rural areas,” he stated.

A statement issued in Sokoto on Sunday by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, quoted the envoy as saying that the Saemul Undong movement also trained rural dwellers in ways to raise their income and upgrade their skills in various areas of human endeavor.

Responding, Tambuwal commended South Korea for its commitment to world peace and efforts to develop key sectors in the country.

He said the Saemul Undong will be adopted and modified to suit Sokoto’s needs considering its cultural and religious peculiarities.

“Vast majority of our population reside in the rural areas so we are determined to ensure that the people in those localities feel the presence of government in every way possible. We are studying various development models and certainly, Korea’s Saemul Undong excites us and we will modify it to suit our needs and way of life,” the Governor added.

While thanking the ambassador for the visit, Tambuwal also said Sokoto and South Korea will collaborate in areas of education, agriculture, cultural exchange, youth empowerment and sports.