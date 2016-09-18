Delta Restates Commitment to Partner with Media Organizations

Omon-Julius in Asaba

Delta State government will continue to partner with media

organisation towards the effective and accurate dissemination of its

policies and programmes, the state’s commissioner for Information, Mr

Patrick Ukah, has said.

He noted that the Okowa administration was striving to ensure that its

policies and programmes impacted positively on the lives of the

citizens of the state and would maintain its resolution to make the

media partners in progress.

Speaking at the weekend while playing host to the management of the

Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Channel Eleven, Asaba, led by the

Acting General Manager, Ms Ann Ekpo, on a courtesy call, he solicited

for sustained cooperation from the management of NTA, Asaba, in

informing members of the public about government activities.

According to Ukah, NTA Asaba has exhibited a high level of

professionalism in relating with the state government despite the

change of government at the federal level, assuring that the state

government would not relent in fulfilling its obligations to the

station.

He explained that the state owned broadcast outfits were already on

the Star Times platforms, which had given them an edge over their

counterparts in other states of the country.

He disclosed that the state was wet to play host to the National

Council on Information next month and urged NTA Asaba and other media

houses to ensure effective coverage of the programme.

Responding, NTA Asaba acting general manager expressed appreciation to

the state government for the support and hand of fellowship extended

to the station especially since Governor Ifeanyi Okowa assumed office

last year.

Ekpo added that the information commissioner has done everything

within his power to encourage the station in its quest for excellence

and pledged continued partnership with government in the dissemination

of its policies and programmes