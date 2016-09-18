Delta Restates Commitment to Partner with Media Organizations

Omon-Julius in Asaba
Delta State government will continue to partner with media
organisation towards the effective and accurate dissemination of its
policies and programmes, the state’s commissioner for Information, Mr
Patrick Ukah, has said.
He noted that the Okowa administration was striving to ensure that its
policies and programmes impacted positively on the lives of the
citizens of the state and would maintain its resolution to make the
media partners in progress.
Speaking at the weekend while playing host to the management of the
Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Channel Eleven, Asaba, led by the
Acting General Manager, Ms Ann Ekpo, on a courtesy call, he solicited
for sustained cooperation from the management of NTA, Asaba, in
informing members of the public about government activities.
According to Ukah, NTA Asaba has exhibited a high level of
professionalism in relating with the state government despite the
change of government at the federal level, assuring that the state
government would not relent in fulfilling its obligations to the
station.
He explained that the state owned broadcast outfits were already on
the Star Times platforms, which had given them an edge over their
counterparts in other states of the country.
He disclosed that the state was wet to play host to the National
Council on Information next month and urged NTA Asaba and other media
houses to ensure effective coverage of the programme.
Responding, NTA Asaba acting general manager expressed appreciation to
the state government for the support and hand of fellowship extended
to the station especially since Governor Ifeanyi Okowa assumed office
last year.
Ekpo added that the information commissioner has done everything
within his power to encourage the station in its quest for excellence
and pledged continued partnership with government in the dissemination
of its policies and programmes