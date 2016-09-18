A Worthy Synergy on Economy

The one-day retreat organised by the federal government on Thursday to discuss and recommend ways out of the current economic difficulties in the country is commendable. The meeting brought together economic experts, private sector facilitators, government officials, and stakeholders from all walks of life to deliberate on the economy and next year’s national budget.

The federal government, certainly, needs inclusive strategies and a broad vision to be able to lead the country out of the present economic recession. Thursday’s retreat, which had in attendance some of the country’s greatest minds on economy and business across political divides, was a good step forward.

Such meetings and discussions should be deepened and expanded as Nigeria tries to find the right way to deal with the current social and economic situation. – Vincent Obia