Win over Alvarez Will Get Smith a Chance at Mayweather

Trainer Joe Gallagher believes victory over Saul Alvarez on Saturday would take Liam Smith to the front of the queue for Floyd Mayweather.

Smith (23-0-1-KO13) is an underdog to retain his WBO world super-welterweight crown in Texas but further to his unshakeable belief that an upset is on the cards, Gallagher hopes it could lure ‘Money’ out of retirement.

He told Sky Sports in an exclusive interview: “All we are thinking about is Saul Alvarez but if we pull this off on Saturday then for the next fight, I’d expect a call from Floyd Mayweather.

“Floyd will be sat there watching and think: ‘There’s only two people who have beaten Alvarez. One’s me and one’s Liam Smith so I’ll give him a date for fight No 50 next year. “It just gives you a sense of the enormity of the fight and the sense of occasion we’re involved in. If we win this, there’s a 90% chance that the phone will go from Team Mayweather.

“We don’t want to look ahead but it could be a life-changing fight for Smith. He’d be set up for life financially and these opportunities have to be grabbed with both hands.

“Liam is 36 minutes away from changing his life and becoming a superstar in world boxing.”

Alvarez faced Mayweather in September 2013; the American winning a majority decision in front of a packed house at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Mayweather officially retired almost exactly two years later.