Westwood Bemoans Ryder Cup Preparation

Lee Westwood says Europe’s golfers must find the right balance of practice and rest as they prepare for the start of the Ryder Cup later this month.

Europe are aiming at Hazeltine National to claim their fourth consecutive victory and Westwood, speaking from the Italian Open in Monza, says it is difficult for players to judge how much golf to play in the run up to a major competition.

“That’s the problem that all professional golfers find with all big tournaments,” said the 43-year-old.

“Whether it be major championships or Ryder Cups or whatever – you make your priorities. “It’s just getting that fine line between not being tired when you go into a big event and being sharp at the same time.

“Everybody has a different way of doing it, you just have to find out what that is over the years. I’ve been out here for over 23 years and I still don’t know what it is for me.

“It’s difficult to put your finger on it and pinpoint how you go into a tournament in your best condition and playing your best.”

Europe have named a relatively inexperienced team to take on the United States in Minnesota, with six rookies included in Darren Clarke’s side.

Westwood, meanwhile, is preparing to compete in his tenth Ryder Cup and expects to be paired with a younger member of the team when it comes to the foursomes.

“Myself and Darren have spoken about it and I guess, with him picking me and stating my experience, he’s thinking of putting me with a rookie.

“But other than that I’m not divulging too much.”