Nasarawa Utd Optmistic of Continental Spot

Nasarawa United head coach, Kabir Dogo has said his side have a lot to play for in the on-going Nigerian top-flight.

The Solid Miners showed class in the 2-1 win against title chasers, Wikki Tourists in top-flight matchday 35 clash in Makurdi last weekend.

Dogo said nothing is foreclosed for the team as far as the top-flight top prizes are concerned until the last whistle.

“Of course, our continental ticket dream is steadily becoming a reality with three matches to go.

“I believe the league race is still wide open and the top prizes could go either way to virtually all the teams.

“We will continue to demonstrate our capacity as well as show character in the remaining matches on the calendar.

“If we succeed to win one of the continental tickets that will be quite good but if we fail in the pursuit we will equally take it in good faith.

“However, we are certain perhaps determined not to miss the fifth finish in worst case scenario.

“As I said early nothing is foreclosed right now we are on the track still running the race and positive the end will be sweet,” said the former Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC coach to supersport.com.

Dogo said his side are ready to head off to Umuahia to challenge Abia Warriors for the whole three points at stake in the NPFL matchday 36 clash.

“Abia Warriors are not bad side despite their uncomfortable position on the league table at the moment.

“We are not going to underrate the side but fight hard like any other match for the whole three points at stake.

“We are quite hopeful to claim a decent and positive result in the encounter to further boost our dream for a respectful finish,” said Dogo.

The Lafia-based side are eighth on the top-flight log on 49 points seven behind league leaders, Rivers United.