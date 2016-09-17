More Entrepreneurs Turn to MMM for Respite

2
3062

Although there has been series of warnings from concerned bodies and more recently from the Securities Exchange Commission, SEC, on the suspected illusiveness of a Russian Ponzi Scheme, MMM, which was introduced to the country recently, Nigerians seem not to be discouraged.

Market Place observed that many entrepreneurs, especially the youth have resorted to the virtual investment scheme described as pyramid scheme by financial analysts to gain financial edge as well as building their businesses.

The MMM according to information on its website, is a mutual aid programme which provide financial help on the principle of gratuitousness, reciprocity and benevolence. Registered members help each other by providing a certain sum of money (as ordered by the operator) and such paid amount is expected to yield a 30 per cent increase at the end of the month.

In a chat with a registered member who simply identified himself as Ezekiel, he hinted that he had made quite a lot of fortune from the arrangement and urged many others to follow suit considering the present economy situation .He added that he was not discouraged and not surprised by the rising antagonising write-ups and media hypes against the scheme as he believed that they were being sponsored by financial institutions in the country who may not have been favoured and threatened by the programme.

However, the SEC had through its website issued a warning to Nigerians to distance themselves from the scheme which it said was fraudulent.

“The commission hereby notifies the investing public that the operation of this investment scheme has no tangible business model hence it’s a Ponzi scheme, where returns are paid from other people’s invested sum. Also, its operation is not registered by the commission.

“We therefore advise the general public to distance themselves from the online scheme. Please note that anyone that subscribes to this illegal activity does so at his or her own risk”, SEC warned in a statement.

  • ADEOLA

    Yes we hear u but leave us with our risk the money na me get am
    Am an mmm member we have benefited so much from mmm that no campaign from financial institutions can shake us if I put 500 k in a savings account how much can the bank give in a month your 20 k in mmm Nigeria can with your that is managed over 10 months and your ability to tell others what you are seen with your kokoro eyes will bring more friend to be part of MMM community member the bonuses and your 30 percent rewards you will get over 10 months can fetch up to 800k to 1m if u mange it well it is practically why do u think Nigerians has refused to yield to their fake warns thousands of Nigerians has been blessed by mmm with the evidence written all over them and they are still part of MMM growing their money even in the mist of recession
    This is typically how mmm work
    Their is no central account where u will say every body must their money you indicate interest to help someone with your spare money while your money is still with u its growth Base on the 30 percent we the members of mmm rewards each others grows every week and sometimes it takes up to 20 days or more for somebody to actually demand this money which if there is any in the community it’s the system that will dictate who is due to get help from the community which it must be a member who has helped someone else in the community
    So u can actually hold this money in your pocket for one week two or even three and finally you will be matched to the person you paid him directly to his bank account both of u will confirm that the payment has been made and payment received by both party they both confirm the one providing must upload the bank deposit teller to the system and the system will confirm them both now the person that have actually paid can now ask for help and within a day he will be matched with a member who has been standing on the queue to provide help with his money who will pay him within 48 hours,
    The fact is that the more they call mmm name the more the people got to know the truth behind mmm and instead of running away they join the queue of people waiting to provide help is far far bigger than those that are asking for help
    Typically this how it goes
    Is just like a member that have 9k gives to the person that have 7k, another fellow that have 11k will gives to the person that have 9k, the person that have 15k will give to the person that have 11500, another fellow that have 19500 will give to the person that have 15K, then a person that have 34k will give to the person that have 19500
    MMM is a blessing to thousands of Nigerians and millions are on their way thanks to the Mavrodians
    I love u all
    To be part of MMM community
    A brother in the community just called me while I was typing this to ask of how to provide help with bitcoin
    Banks criticism I the name of cbn is only helping us advertise our community
    All hail mmm to hail with bad economy, guys in mmm community we determine how much we want to make no bi joke na reality
    For Thom Thomas that doubt and procrastinate very soon you will seen young millionaire among those that you know before to be wretched may be by then you will understand why am writing all this
    I love mmm Nigeria

  • Tayo

    If you read this article and you are stilkl thinking if to join MMM or not, you are dulling. Government that can solve simple economic problem is now advicing people that have a way of solving it themselves. Just like Power, Security, Road and every other amenities that people solve themselves leaving government to its cluelessness and being thier government themselves. MMM is our own way of solving our own problems Dont think further reader Join NOW! here is your way to finacial freedom http://nigeria-mmm.net/?i=tyedayo@gmail.com click, Read letters of happiness, Register and go to MMM to click provide help after adding your account. We will not die in recession but Boom and leave in abundance! God bless.