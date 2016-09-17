Kwankwaso Left $28m, N6bn Debt in Unpaid Scholarships – Acting Governor

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

About 28 million USD and over N6 billion were inherited as debt in respect of foreign and local scholarships respectively by the Ganduje administration from the immediate past government of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, according to the state Acting Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar.

He explained that the financial commitment covered tuition and other allowances of students sponsored for various courses by the past administration in several universities in about 12 countries as well as unpaid scholarship to thousands of its students in local universities, for four years.

Speaking at the Government House in Kano, the acting governor however stated: “The government is proud of such heavy responsibility since it is an investment in education”, assuring that despite financial challenges facing the administration at the moment, efforts are being made to offset the liability.

“Despite our economic challenges, we have earmarked a monthly allocation of N360 million to the state Scholarship Board to settle outstanding allowances to our students and I am sure our students in tertiary institutions will attest to this”, Abubakar stated.