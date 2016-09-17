Kano State Loses 2 Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced that two of its pilgrims have lost their lives during the 2016 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Spokesman of the board, Mr Badamasi Nuhu, confirmed to reporters on phone from Saudi Arabia on Saturday that the deceased, who were males, died after a brief illness in Mina and Mecca respectively.

He said one of the deceased came from Kano Municipal while the other pilgrim was from Gaya local government area of the state.

He said the deceased had since been buried in accordance with the Islamic rites in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman added that the board had concluded arrangements for the commencement of the return airlift of its pilgrims scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday next week.